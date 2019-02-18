Quantcast
Returning out-of-state attorney suspended (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 18, 2019

Carl D. Lee of Glendale, Arizona was suspended from the practice of law for one year on Feb. 6. The suspension is stayed for two years so long as Lee complies with certain conditions.

