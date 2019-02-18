Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Stay of Hickory attorney’s suspension lifted (access required)

Stay of Hickory attorney’s suspension lifted (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 18, 2019

A stay of Katherine Heath Pekman’s previously-imposed suspension was lifted, and the suspension activated, on Feb. 11.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo