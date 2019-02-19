Quantcast
Corporate  – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Constructive Fraud – Wage and Hour Act – Settlement Agreement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 19, 2019

A motion to enforce settlement was moot where plaintiffs complied with their obligation under the agreement to engage accountants to re-characterize disputed expenses between the parties. We grant plaintiffs’ motion to dismiss defendant’s action to enforce settlement between the parties. Lynell Eaddy sold half her interest in plaintiff to defendant. However, Eaddy’s and defendant’s relationship subsequently deteriorated. ...

