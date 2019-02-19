Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  –  Romantic Relationship – Exchange of Promises and Services – Promise to Live Together Indefinitely – Breach of Contract (access required)

Domestic Relations  –  Romantic Relationship – Exchange of Promises and Services – Promise to Live Together Indefinitely – Breach of Contract (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 19, 2019

  The promise to live together as a romantic couple and performing domestic services incident to a live-in romantic relationship were an insufficient basis to support a claim for breach of contract or quasi-contractual relief. We grant in part and deny in part plaintiff’s motion to dismiss defendant’s affirmative defenses and counterclaims. The parties were involved in a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo