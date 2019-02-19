Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Family to get $1.9M after DOT takes second bite at land (access required)

Family to get $1.9M after DOT takes second bite at land (access required)

By: Matt Chaney February 19, 2019

A Union County family has settled with the North Carolina Department of Transportation for $1.9 million after the DOT took 11 acres of its land as part of the construction of the Monroe Bypass, the family’s attorney reported. Josh Hansen of Hansen, Howell & Wilkie in Raleigh represented the Pierce family after the DOT took the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo