Employers' use of AI to screen applicants can raise discrimination alarms

Employers’ use of AI to screen applicants can raise discrimination alarms (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 20, 2019

BY JOSH VAN KAMPEN Lawyers don’t appear to be in danger of being replaced by artificial intelligence, but employers are increasingly turning to proprietary AI programs to automate the recruiting arm of their human resource departments. In fact, AI is predicted to replace 16 percent of HR positions across the board by 2028, according to Undercover ...

