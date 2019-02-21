Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Bankrupt ambulance companies claw back $8.5M (access required)

Bankrupt ambulance companies claw back $8.5M (access required)

By: Matt Chaney February 21, 2019

  The bankruptcy estates of a group of ambulance providers have settled a dispute with several former directors and officers and private equity sponsors whom the companies accused of maximizing value for themselves at the companies’ expense for $8.5 million, the bankruptcy trustee’s attorneys reports. Brad Evans of Ward and Smith in Raleigh said that the adversary ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo