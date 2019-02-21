Quantcast
Guarding the children: State GAL program offers pro bono opportunities (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 21, 2019

  Ashley Edwards is a bankruptcy attorney for Parker Poe in Charlotte, and so most of her hours are spent dealing in numbers. But on her own time, she researches the plights of children who are abused and neglected for the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem program. Edwards recalls one case where a four-year-old and one-year-old were ...

