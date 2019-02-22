Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Attorneys – Creditor entitled to attorneys’ fees incurred after bankruptcy petition was filed (access required)

Attorneys – Creditor entitled to attorneys’ fees incurred after bankruptcy petition was filed (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 22, 2019

Where a debtor agreed to pay attorneys’ fees incurred in attempts to recover money owed under a loan in a contract signed prior to his filing for bankruptcy, the creditor was entitled to recover attorneys’ fees that were incurred after bankruptcy petition was filed. Background From 2003 through 2012, Branch Banking and Trust Company lent $2.1 million ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo