Number of lawyers in legislature ticks up in 2019 (access required)

Number of lawyers in legislature ticks up in 2019 (access required)

By: David Donovan February 22, 2019

The ranks of the lawyer-legislators in the General Assembly increased slightly in both chambers for the new 2019-2020 session, according to an analysis by the North Carolina State Bar’s legislative committee. There are 14 attorneys in the Senate this session, one more than last session. Natasha Marcus and Mujtaba Mohammed of Mecklenburg County and Wiley Nickel ...

