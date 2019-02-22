Quantcast
Senate votes to restore N.C. appeals court to 15 judges (access required)

By: David Donovan February 22, 2019

The North Carolina Senate has unanimously passed a bill that would prevent the North Carolina Court of Appeals from losing three of its 15 seats, which is currently set to begin happening by March 31. Senate Bill 75 would strike language that was added to state statutes in April 2017 and requires that seats be eliminated ...

