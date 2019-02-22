Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Torts – Plaintiff could not sue defendant over unsatisfactory test results (access required)

Torts – Plaintiff could not sue defendant over unsatisfactory test results (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 22, 2019

A plaintiff did not have a fraud claim where it learned that certain compounds were not promising before filing patent applications for them and did not have a negligent misrepresentation claim where the defendant was honest about the testing methods that were used and did not falsely represent the results of the test. Background Scientists at Trana ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo