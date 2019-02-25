Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Union Co. family gets $850K, 20x DOT deposit, for loss of access (access required)

By: Matt Chaney February 25, 2019

  The North Carolina Department of Transportation has settled with a Union County family for $850,000, more than 20 times the DOT’s initial deposit, after it permanently eliminated direct access to one property and temporarily eliminated direct access to another, dramatically reducing their value, the family’s attorneys report. Jeremy Hopkins and Brady Wells of Cranfill Sumner & ...

