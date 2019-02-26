Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice  – Appeals – Interlocutory – Res Judicata – Substantial Right Argument (access required)

Civil Practice  – Appeals – Interlocutory – Res Judicata – Substantial Right Argument (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 26, 2019

The trial court’s rejection of defendant’s res judicata defense does not automatically entitle defendant to an immediate appeal. Appellants in interlocutory appeals involving the defense of res judicata must show that the challenged order creates a risk of inconsistent verdicts or otherwise affects a substantial right based on the particular facts of the case. Defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo