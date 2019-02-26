Quantcast
Real Property  – Foreclosure – Homeowners’ Dues – Civil Practice – Service of Process – Innocent Purchaser for Value (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 26, 2019

  A homeowners’ association foreclosed on petitioners’ Mecklenburg County property for unpaid association fees totaling $204.75, and respondent KPC Holdings bought the (otherwise unencumbered) $150,000 property at the foreclosure auction for $2,650.22. Even though one of the petitioners was not properly served with process, and despite the low purchase price, KPC was an innocent purchaser for ...

