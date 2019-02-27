Quantcast
Civil Practice  –  Involuntary Commitment – Danger to Self or Others – Insufficient Findings – Future Dangerousness (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 27, 2019

Even though the trial court found that respondent had attempted suicide, said he had “400 rounds” and threatened to start a war, the trial court failed to find a reasonable probability of future harm, either to respondent himself or to others. We vacate the involuntary commitment order and remand for additional findings. The following evidence was presented ...

