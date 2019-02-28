Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  False Pretenses & Insurance Fraud – Irrelevant Evidence – No Plain Error – Jury Instructions (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  False Pretenses & Insurance Fraud – Irrelevant Evidence – No Plain Error – Jury Instructions (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 28, 2019

The trial court should not have admitted evidence that – after investigators discovered a submerged truck with front-end damage, but before they could remove the truck from the Cape Fear River – defendant had the truck towed out of the river. Defendant was charged with insurance fraud because he failed to disclose that his truck ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo