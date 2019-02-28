Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Sentencing – Possession of Multiple Guns on School Property – Ambiguity – Rule of Lenity (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Sentencing – Possession of Multiple Guns on School Property – Ambiguity – Rule of Lenity (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 28, 2019

Defendant possessed five guns on the grounds of an elementary school. The language of G.S. § 14-269.2(b) – “knowingly ... [possessing] or [carrying] ... any gun, rifle, pistol, or other firearm of any kind on educational property” – is ambiguous as to whether multiple punishments for the simultaneous possession of multiple firearms is authorized. Consistent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo