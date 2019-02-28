Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Statutory Rape – Penetration – Exploitation of a Minor – Nude Photo (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Statutory Rape – Penetration – Exploitation of a Minor – Nude Photo (access required)

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter February 28, 2019

Where the minor victim testified that defendant touched her in her “vaginal area,” that he “grabbed [her] legs open” and “tried to touch [her] vagina,” and that he was able to touch her “between” her labia before giving up after she repeatedly pushed him away, reasonable jurors could have concluded that the state presented sufficient ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo