Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Martin appoints 6 to innocence commission (access required)

Martin appoints 6 to innocence commission (access required)

By: David Donovan February 28, 2019

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin made six appointments to the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission on Feb. 27. Martin named Seth Edwards, district attorney for Beaufort, Hyde, Martin, Tyrell and Washington counties; Ashley Welch, district attorney for Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Macon, Swain, Haywood and Jackson counties; Frank Perry, former secretary of the state’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo