Asset check helps injured rider secure $269K settlement

By: Matt Chaney March 4, 2019

  A motorcyclist who suffered severe injuries because of a wreck has settled a suit against the at-fault driver for $269,000 after his attorneys discovered that the defendant had an unexpected source of personal funds to draw upon. Bob Karney of The Karney Law Firm in Charlotte said the defendant failed to yield the right-of-way at a ...

