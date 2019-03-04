Lawyers in the News – March 4

Margaret Rosenfeld and Amy Wallace have joined K&L Gates as partners in the firm’s Raleigh office. They join the firm’s corporate/M&A and capital markets practices, respectively, and come to the firm from Smith Anderson, where Rosenfeld led its blockchain technology, microcap, and international law practices. Wallace’s practice focuses on public securities, corporate, and mergers and acquisitions law.

Philip Cardinale has joined Smith Anderson as a member of the firm’s technology practice group. Cardinale counsels clients on the preparation and negotiation of technology and commercial contracts and comes to the firm from the Washington, D.C. office of Drinker Biddle.

Will Walker has rejoined Womble Bond Dickinson in the firm’s Winston-Salem office. Walker counsels financial institutions and corporate borrowers in complex lending transactions and comes to the firm from the Dallas, Texas, office of Norton Rose Fulbright.

Nicole Haynes has joined Van Kampen Law in Charlotte as a senior associate. Haynes will expand the firm’s employment law practice to also include Title IX sexual assault cases and federal civil rights police misconduct cases. She comes to the firm from Ballard, Rosenberg Golper & Savitt in Los Angeles.

Lucas Osborn has joined Michael Best as of counsel in the firm’s litigation practice group in its Raleigh office, where Osborn will focus his practice on patent law and other intellectual property matters.

Hunton Andrews Kurth announced that Todd Brown has been named managing partner of the firm’s Charlotte office. Brown’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and dispute resolution.

Parker Poe announced that Fern Paterson in its Charlotte office has been voted into the firm’s partnership. Paterson focuses her practice on environmental, administrative, and regulatory law.

K&L Gates announced that Christopher Fernandez has been promoted to of counsel. Fernandez represents lenders and servicers in transactions including restructurings, foreclosures, and bankruptcies.

