Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Asheville attorney disbarred (access required)

Asheville attorney disbarred (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 5, 2019

Attorney: Mary March Exum Location: Asheville Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Feb. 27 Background: Exum provided legal services to two clients, and offered to provide legal services to witnesses involved in one of those matters, after her suspension from the practice of law became effective. Exum also made false statements to a trial court administrator ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo