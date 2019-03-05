Quantcast
Clinton attorney enjoined from handling funds (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 5, 2019

Attorney: Sarah Jane Brinson Location: Clinton Bar membership: Member since 2009 Disciplinary action: Enjoined from receiving or distributing client funds on Feb. 25 Background: The consent order of preliminary injunction states that the state bar has received information indicating that Brinson mishandled entrusted funds. Although not mentioned in the order, on Nov. 30 a federal grand jury in Raleigh ...

