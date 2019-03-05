Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Do-over: Exum disbarred (access required)

Do-over: Exum disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan March 5, 2019

An Asheville attorney who was suspended from the practice of law in 2017 after she handed over more than $30,000 in client funds to fraudsters posing as an investment firm has now been disbarred after she admitted to engaging in the unauthorized practice of law during her suspension. Mary March Exum surrendered her license to practice ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo