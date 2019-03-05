Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Stokes Co. attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

Stokes Co. attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 5, 2019

Attorney: Hayley C. Sherman Location: King Bar membership: Member since 2015 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until the conclusion of all disciplinary proceedings on Feb. 25. Background: Sherman pleaded guilty in Stokes County Superior Court to state felony offenses of possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver (three counts); sale or delivery of ...

