Wilmington attorney suspended (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 5, 2019

Attorney: Meredith Ezzell Location: Wilmington Bar membership: Member since 1986 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on Feb. 28. The suspension is stayed for three years so long as Ezzell complies with certain conditions. Background: From November 2017 to May 2018, Ezzell was absent from her law office and failed to adequately communicate with ...

