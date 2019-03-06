Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / The power of paying it forward (access required)

The power of paying it forward (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 6, 2019

  If you are an established lawyer, you probably give back to your community by your involvement in civic, charitable and pro bono activities. How many times in the past year, however, did you “pay it forward” at the office by giving the gift of mentoring to a newer lawyer? If you recall back to when you ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo