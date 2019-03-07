Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Beasley formally sworn in as chief justice (access required)

Beasley formally sworn in as chief justice (access required)

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter March 7, 2019

The North Carolina Supreme Court officially has a new chief justice. Cheri Beasley was formally invested as chief justice at a swearing-in ceremony March 7 at the Supreme Court in Raleigh. Beasley, the 29th chief justice in the court’s history, was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo