Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –Aggravating Factors – State’s Late Notice – Waiver – First Impression (access required)

Criminal Practice –Aggravating Factors – State’s Late Notice – Waiver – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 7, 2019

Even though the state technically only provided defendant 20 days’ notice – rather than the statutorily required 30 days’ notice – of its intent to prove an aggravating factor, since defendant’s trial lawyer stipulated that he had received the proper notice and seen the appropriate documents, and since defendant stipulated to the aggravating factor, defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo