Criminal Practice  – DUI – Habitual Felon – Guilty Plea – Withdrawal of Appellate Counsel (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 7, 2019

The entry of a guilty plea precluded defendant’s appeal where it did not raise a sentencing issue, denial of a motion to suppress, or denial of a motion to withdraw plea. We affirm defendant’s conviction and judgment of sentence. Defendant was initially charged with two counts of misdemeanor DWI. Defendant was subsequently indicted with habitual impaired driving ...

