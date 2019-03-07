Quantcast
Lawyer's error was reasonable, COA rules (access required)

Lawyer's error was reasonable, COA rules (access required)

By: David Donovan March 7, 2019

  A Mecklenburg County man convicted of selling marijuana did not receive ineffective assistance of counsel even though his attorney mistakenly waived his right to receive proper notice that prosecutors planned to raise an aggravating factor during his sentencing, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. In a unanimous Feb. 19 opinion, the court held that ...

