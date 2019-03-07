Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Wake Co. schools settles suit over disabled student services (access required)

Wake Co. schools settles suit over disabled student services (access required)

By: Matt Chaney March 7, 2019

The Wake County Public Schools System has reached an agreement with Legal Aid of North Carolina to improve services for students with cognitive disabilities. The agreement, which has yet to become finalized, outlines ways that the school district will work to improve services for students with mental health disabilities. “Special education law requires that all students with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo