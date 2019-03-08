Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice  – Service of Process – Estoppel Argument – Time to Serve (access required)

Civil Practice  – Service of Process – Estoppel Argument – Time to Serve (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 8, 2019

Even if plaintiff had preserved for appeal her argument that defendants were estopped from claiming insufficient service of process (which she did not), her argument would still fail. First, defendants did not concede that plaintiff’s attempted service was valid, as their motions for extensions of time to answer said the complaint “was allegedly served” on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo