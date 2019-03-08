Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Evidence – Hearsay – Co-Conspirator Exception – Attempted Sale of Counterfeit Substance

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter March 8, 2019

  Even if a drug dealer’s men disobeyed him and, instead of bringing actual cocaine to an arranged buy, brought counterfeit cocaine to sell to an undercover police detective, since either sale would have been an unlawful act, there was still a conspiracy, which allowed the trial court to admit evidence of the dealer’s statement to ...

