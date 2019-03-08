Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment  – Public Employees – Retirement – Health Insurance – New Premium Requirement – Impairment of Contract Claim – First Impression (access required)

Labor & Employment  – Public Employees – Retirement – Health Insurance – New Premium Requirement – Impairment of Contract Claim – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 8, 2019

Unlike the mandatory nature of the state retirement system, state employees need not take advantage of health care insurance benefits, and – also unlike pensions – the level of retirement health care benefits is not dependent upon an employee’s position, retirement plan, salary, or length of service. Moreover, the statutes governing our State Health Plan ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo