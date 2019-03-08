Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Uncategorized / Real Property  – Partition – Grounds for Exception – Partial Sale – Post-Division Value (access required)

Real Property  – Partition – Grounds for Exception – Partial Sale – Post-Division Value (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 8, 2019

Although respondent was not required to state specific grounds for his exception to a commissioners’ partition report, since he did so, and since the clerk and superior court considered whether the commissioners’ report should be confirmed in light of the noted exception, respondent may not swap his position on appeal. We affirm the superior court’s order ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo