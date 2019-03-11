Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Failure to Pay Support – No-Merit Brief (access required)

Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Failure to Pay Support – No-Merit Brief (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 11, 2019

Clear, cogent and convincing evidence supported the trial court’s findings that (1) the respondent-father was ordered to pay $414.46 per month in child support to the petitioner-mother pursuant to the trial court’s June 21, 2016, order; (2) respondent had the ability to pay child support as indicated by his agreement to make the monthly child ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo