Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Zoning – Conditional Use – Off-site Restaurant Parking – Scenic Location – Lakeside Restaurant (access required)

Zoning – Conditional Use – Off-site Restaurant Parking – Scenic Location – Lakeside Restaurant (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 11, 2019

  Since the Town of Lake Lure’s zoning ordinance permits “restaurants, golf courses, and other uses designed in response to the unique natural setting of the area,” the ordinance presumes that these other uses might be at locations away from a lodge, hotel, or motel structure, so as to benefit from the “unique natural setting.” If ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo