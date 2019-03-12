Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Antitrust / Antitrust   – Restraint of Trade – Chapter 75 – Hospital Authority – Constitutional – Monopoly (access required)

Antitrust   – Restraint of Trade – Chapter 75 – Hospital Authority – Constitutional – Monopoly (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 12, 2019

  Under Badin Shores Resort Owners Ass’n v. Handy Sanitary Dist., 811 S.E.2d 198 (N.C. App. 2018), a hospital authority formed pursuant to the North Carolina Hospital Authorities Act – like defendant – is a quasi-municipal corporation exempt from liability under G.S. Chapter 75. Plaintiffs’ restraint of trade claim under Chapter 75 is dismissed with prejudice. Insofar ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo