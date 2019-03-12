Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal – Defendant sent gifts to agent he believed was in ISIS (access required)

Criminal – Defendant sent gifts to agent he believed was in ISIS (access required)

By: North Caroline Weekly Staff, BridgeTower Media Newswires March 12, 2019

A defendant who sent gift cards to an undercover agent he believed was a member of ISIS was guilty of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization where his collection of Nazi paraphernalia suggested a predisposition to commit the offense. Background In 2010, the FBI opened a counterterrorism investigation into appellant Nicholas Young, based, ...

