Davis appointed to Supreme Court (access required)

Davis appointed to Supreme Court (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 12, 2019

  Court of Appeals Judge Mark Davis has been appointed to serve as the newest associate justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court. “I know Judge Davis is dedicated to his work and to serving the people of North Carolina, and I know he will continue to serve with distinction as an Associate Justice on the Supreme ...

