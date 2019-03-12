Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Sanctions – Flagrant discovery violations support dismissal sanction (access required)

Sanctions – Flagrant discovery violations support dismissal sanction (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 12, 2019

The failure of a nurse practitioner to produce thousands of email messages in her suits against a hospital, and who submitted, after a day-long deposition, a 54-page declaration that rendered her deposition useless, supported the district court’s decision to dismiss three suits as a sanction. Background Mitra Rangarajan, who claims that she was constructively discharged as a ...

