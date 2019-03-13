Quantcast
Custody settlement not evidence of bad faith (access required)

By: Abbie Bennett March 13, 2019

  A Charlotte man will have to pay for some of the legal fees his ex-wife incurred while litigating a lengthy custody battle after the North Carolina Court of Appeals rejected his argument that their agreement to eventually settle the dispute showed that she had not been acting in good faith in opposing his request for ...

