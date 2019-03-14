Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Affordable housing developers to get $150K from village (access required)

Affordable housing developers to get $150K from village (access required)

By: Matt Chaney March 14, 2019

  Two real estate developers have reached a $150,000 settlement with a village in Forsyth County after alleging that the village’s council unlawfully blocked a proposed development because it would have included the construction of affordable housing, their attorney reports. Lauren Brasil of Legal Aid of North Carolina in Raleigh said that Sylvan Road Partners and Allegro ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo