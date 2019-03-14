Quantcast
State house passes collaborative law bill again (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 14, 2019

A bill that would provide a framework for how North Carolina attorneys can proceed when clients on all sides want to resolve their civil and business disputes without resorting to litigation has cleared the state’s House of Representatives for the second time and is now awaiting action in the state Senate. The Uniform Collaborative Law Act, ...

