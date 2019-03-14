Quantcast
UNC Law reverses decline in U.S. News rankings (access required)

By: Matt Chaney March 14, 2019

  The University of North Carolina School of Law has rebounded in this year’s U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law School Rankings, rising 11 places and marking the largest change in position for any of North Carolina’s ranked law schools. UNC joined a five-way tie for 34th in the publication’s 2020 rankings, released March 12. Dean Martin ...

