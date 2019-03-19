Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Appeals – Stay Motion – Breach of Contract – Multiple Issues – Risk of Inconsistent Verdicts (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 19, 2019

The court believes plaintiff is unlikely to succeed on appeal, and it is not likely to be prejudiced by the lack of a stay pending appeal, so, in its discretion, the court denies plaintiff’s motion for a stay under N.C. R. App. P. 8(a). However, given the wide range of factual issues the parties dispute ...

