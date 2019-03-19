Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Rape – Evidence – Hearsay – Rape Kit – Medical Diagnosis – Other Bad Acts – Penetration

March 19, 2019

In this cold case stemming from a 1985 assault, the trial court properly permitted a physician to testify about the rape kit he obtained during his examination and treatment of the victim. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of second-degree rape and second-degree sexual assault. Hearsay Dr. John Baker testified to his observations and medical treatment of ...

