Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Family of man killed on country road settles suit for $3M (access required)

Family of man killed on country road settles suit for $3M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 19, 2019

  The wife and children of a North Carolina man killed after a commercial truck hit his car on a country road has confidentially settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $3 million, the family’s attorneys reported. The man was driving on a rural road in November 2017. A truck driver working for a small company ran a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo